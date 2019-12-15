But there we were, inside Cawley’s Irish Pub. A landmark of Delaware County’s Irish drinking culture that for years I had passed on a yellow school bus and wondered, Who goes into that place? It smelled of smoke and weak beer. Greg had been coming here since fourth grade when he and his best friend, Sean Cawley, would help Sean’s father count change. We headed to a room of empty tables and began to talk: Greg in his Main-Line-developer blazer and tieless shirt; me in journalist denim.