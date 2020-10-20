Most disgusting is the president’s virtual endorsement of the conspiracy cult QAnon – which he claims to know nothing about – but praises as people who “love our country.” This is a group that the FBI labels a domestic terror threat. It promotes a mad thesis about a satanic cult of pedophiles and cannibals led by Democrats and Jews. Yet Trump’s seal of approval — “they are very much against pedophilia,” he said — has led many GOP supporters to embrace the cult, including GOP candidates for Congress.