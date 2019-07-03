If Hahnemann hospital closes, patient care will be dramatically impacted across Philadelphia. Every major hospital in the city has emergency room wait times above the national average of 332 minutes, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid services. Hahnemann’s decision to deregister as a trauma center has forced patients to be transferred to other hospitals represented by our union, the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals (PASNAP), with Temple being the main recipient.
As President of a union representing over 4,000 nurses and healthcare professionals in the city — and as a nurse — I have real concerns about how the closure of Hahnemann will impact patients here. I became a nurse because I believe that patients always come first. That’s why PASNAP is fighting so hard to stop the closure of Hahnemann. In my professional estimation, I do believe that the disorderly closure of Hahnemann on the table will result in patient deaths. We cannot let that happen.
Closing Hahnemann could lead to real dangers for patients. Time spent in the ER at both Temple and Jefferson exceeds national and state averages. Nurses and healthcare professionals have received no solid indication that other hospitals are prepared to safely assume Hahnemann’s patient population.
Annually more than 40,000 patients are cared for in Hahnemann’s emergency room, which serves a vulnerable patient population. Nearly half of Hahnemann’s patients are on Medicaid. In one of the fastest growing parts of the city, patients most in need could be left without neighborhood access to critical care.
What is most concerning is that the closure of Hahnemann could lead to patient deaths. A 2014 study from Health Affairs journal found that emergency department closures in California led to a 5% increase in patient morbidity in the area surrounding the closed department. Another 2014 study of California closures, from the Journal of Acute Care Medicine, found that “the odds of inpatient mortality increased by 21% among trauma patients who experienced an increased drive time to their nearest trauma center as a result of a closure.”
In 2018, we in Philadelphia saw a significant — 11% — increase in gun violence homicides. This June, we saw an extremely deadly weekend with 19 shootings, leaving five dead and twenty-eight wounded. Now is not the time to reduce our capacity to care for those who have had a serious trauma.
Patients in emergency rooms are often more complex than ever before. Data from the American Hospital Association show that emergency room patients are sicker than ever. That’s backed up with my frontline experience as a nurse at Temple. The average patient has gotten sicker during my 35-year career as a nurse. As a result, it is unclear whether or not we will be able to give patients the same standard of care at Temple or Jefferson that they received at Hahnemann.
With more complexities, and longer distances often leading to even sicker patients, it is far from a foregone conclusion that other hospitals will be able to fill the gap created by Hahnemann’s closure.
On Tuesday, July 2, nurses and healthcare workers gathered in front of Hahnemann to showcase our central point: We do not have confidence in any assertion that a closure of Hahnemann will not adversely impact on patient care. We are urging that state and local officials take all actions to keep Hahnemann open.
Maureen May is president of the Pennsylvania Association of Staff Nurses and Allied Professionals.