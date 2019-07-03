As President of a union representing over 4,000 nurses and healthcare professionals in the city — and as a nurse — I have real concerns about how the closure of Hahnemann will impact patients here. I became a nurse because I believe that patients always come first. That’s why PASNAP is fighting so hard to stop the closure of Hahnemann. In my professional estimation, I do believe that the disorderly closure of Hahnemann on the table will result in patient deaths. We cannot let that happen.