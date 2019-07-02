Hahnemann University Hospital’s decision to turn away critically ill emergency patients comes at the start of the busiest season for health emergencies, when car crashes, gunshot wounds, and other trauma are on the rise.
Other Philadelphia hospitals, despite wait times that already were longer-than-average, say they can handle any extra traffic. But for nearby neighborhoods whose residents rely on Hahnemann for much of their health care, the cutback in emergency operations marks the loss of a crucial safety net that has served close to 150 patients a day — many of them minorities with lower incomes.
Hahnemann’s owners have said the hospital would close entirely in September, and already shut down a significant portion of operations on Saturday, closing the E.R. to trauma patients and those suffering from severe heart attacks.
The move came even after Mayor Kenney and city health commissioner Thomas Farley scolded the owners for their abrupt actions ahead of a busy holiday period.
“This is unacceptable on such short notice. This is the beginning of Fourth of July week, which in Philadelphia typically coincides with elevated levels of emergency transports,” Kenney and Farley wrote.
Once the institution shuts its doors entirely, Philadelphia will lose a key safety net for poor and minority residents who rely heavily on emergency departments for health care. Close to half of the people admitted to Hahnemann were on Medicaid, and two-thirds are black or Latino, according to an Inquirer analysis of inpatient billing data from the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.
Sadrac Jeanlouis, 34, who said he was uninsured and lived in a shelter, gave the staff a big thumbs-up Tuesday after being treated for a 102-degree fever. When he came in at 5 a.m., the waiting room was empty, he said.
“They were really nice," Jeanlouis said. "They took care of me.”
Other city hospitals say they are ready to absorb the overflow, but the backlog of patients is already high at some other emergency departments likely to take on Hahnemann’s patients, the most recent federal data suggest.
At Temple University Hospital, emergency patients waited a median of 49 minutes before seeing a medical provider, meaning half waited longer than that. At similar-sized emergency rooms nationwide, the typical wait was 25 minutes during the most recent 12-month period available. At the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, the median wait time was even higher, at 66 minutes, while the wait time at Hahnemann was 50 minutes.
Still, Temple officials said they had ample staff for the upcoming holiday weekend and beyond.
“Temple University Health System has been preparing for this situation since we first learned about the potential for closure of Hahnemann,” spokesperson Jeremy Walter said.
Likewise, officials at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, less than a mile from Hahnemann, said they “have staffing levels and contingency plans in place to absorb any impact.” Both hospitals said they saw no significant change in E.R. volume this past weekend, the first after Hahnemann started turning away critical patients, though they declined to provide figures. At Penn Medicine, officials did not immediately provide information on any impact.
Closing a hospital can spell trouble for emergency patients who must be taken to another institution farther away, especially for heart attacks, strokes, and other maladies for which every minute counts, said Renee Y. Hsia, a University of California San Francisco professor who studies the impact of hospital closures.
In a 2016 study in the journal Circulation, Hsia and colleagues found that heart-attack patients were more likely to die within 90 days when the closure of a nearby emergency department meant that their resulting travel time increased by at least 10 minutes.
Even worse than delayed care would be none at all. If a patient has symptoms for which the underlying cause is not clear — vague abdominal pain or a severe headache, say — they might elect to stay home, said Hsia, a faculty member of the Institute of Health Policy Studies.
“If the hospital is farther away, you are less likely to go,” she said. “You might just ignore it.”
This could be a particular issue for Hahnemann patients, because low-income people tend to prefer E.R.’s over primary care physicians, believing the care they get is better, according to a Robert Wood Johnson study of Philadelphia hospitals.
But with more hospital beds per capita than many urban areas, Philadelphia is better equipped to handle the impact of a closure than many places, said Stuart H. Fine, an associate professor in Temple University’s College of Public Health.
“Philadelphia is fortunate to have enough hospital beds for the city’s needs, even if Hahnemann closes,” he said. “I’m not minimizing the impact of this closure on those patients who live right by Hahnemann, rely upon it for their care and will have difficulty traveling to other locations."
Hahnemann had 17,000 inpatient stays and 53,000 emergency room visits in 2017, making it the eighth-busiest E.R. in the city, according to state Department of Health statistics.
Citywide, emergency department visits have climbed steadily in recent years, typically fewer than 950,000 per year a decade ago and now regularly topping 1,050,000, according to statistics collected by the state Department of Health.
Fine said Philadelphia’s reliance on the emergency rooms citywide is a symptom of a greater problem.
“Our emergency rooms are overflowing because so many people end up in E.R.s instead of receiving appropriate primary care and chronic disease management.”
The hot summer months account for one-third of U.S. emergency-room visits each year, federal data show, and July in particular is prime time for outdoor excess that can raise the risk of injury.
Also a concern: with the holiday falling on Thursday, the Fourth of July will be the equivalent of a four-day weekend for many. That means a longer stretch of activities that can lead to emergency-room visits: drinking, overeating, heat stroke — and, on this holiday in particular, burns and other trauma from fireworks.
Again, poor Philadelphians often suffer the most in the summer. In neighborhoods with block after block of paved strip malls and red-brick rowhouses topped with black-tar roofs, summer temperatures can be as much as 20 degrees higher than in leafier parts of the city, one recent study found. And without air conditioning, heat-related health problems are rampant.