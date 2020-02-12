In the spirit of PostSecret and Humans of New York, Doman has now traveled to more than 100 cities and collected more than 50,000 stories that only need be true, anonymous and kept to one page. There’s a book and an Instagram account, and if you’re lucky, a pop-up near you where Doman creates a space for people to better understand themselves and each other. “We’re living in a time where the differences between us are magnified,” Doman says. Through these snapshots written on the spot, he hopes we realize that there is a lot more that connects us than divides us.