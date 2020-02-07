And rounding up #TeamFlemming is Michael, 37. A teacher for five years now, he teaches social studies at Kenderton Elementary and exudes the Flemming family brand: dedication, passion and an infectious enthusiasm for teaching, sure, but also for adding to the ranks of much-needed black teachers. In Philadelphia, according to the district’s data, about 25 percent of the teachers are African American. That’s better than other school systems but still not great in a district where nearly all students are of color.