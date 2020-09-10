At one point, I paused in front of a swing hung from a tree branch. Judging from the lack of grass underneath, people have been using it. I was startled by the sound of a woman’s yell, turned and noticed small children playing. One tent I walked by had clothes strewn haphazardly. Others were orderly. A couple of folks were nodding out. One man glared and made an obscene gesture. Then there was all the trash. I saw rotting bananas and discarded prosciutto still in its wrapper, of all things. It’s a mess.