Thomas Caramanico, the executive director of the trust, said he was thrilled by the crowdfunding effort. But he stressed that while the park needs help, it’s not as dreary a picture as you might think. Of course people care about the park, he said. The trust does get love from big donors — it has raised $12 million from private donors toward the $30 million effort to renovate the First Bank and recently got $300,000 from a private landscaping company to revamp the Mall’s great lawns.