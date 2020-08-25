Providers of comprehensive services for this vulnerable population provide 24/7 care which takes into account most of the services a person with complex conditions would need throughout the life-span, adapting services to needs which may periodically change. These providers function as “life cycle care management” providers. Throughout the pandemic, they have not only continued vital round-the-clock services, but also have had to reorganize services and staffing models when individuals who test positive for COVID-19 or who have been exposed must quarantine. They also purchased vast amounts of PPE and medical supplies, which were not budgeted for. At the same time, many programs have been closed down to prevent the spread of the virus, and this has resulted in losses in revenue.