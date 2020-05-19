I have been especially moved by the cases of two women, one from Britain and the second from Australia. Their stories give me a “there but for fortune" feeling, recollecting a drive on a Iranian mountain road in 2003, on my way back to Tehran, when I was held and threatened for three hours at a remote Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps checkpoint. I was in Iran legally as a journalist, but were it not for my Iranian translator and his frantic calls to officials in Tehran, I might have wound up where they are now.