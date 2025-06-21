ODESA, Ukraine — You get a very different perspective on the Iran-Israel war when you are viewing it from Ukraine.

On June 13, the date Israel began bombing Iran’s nuclear sites, I watched Ukrainian volunteers help elderly residents remove wreckage from a Russian strike — an attack with deadly Shahed drones provided by Iran.

In this lovely old neighborhood of small homes and three-story apartment buildings, acrid smoke hung in the air, as neighbors clustered round to commiserate over the family that had been incinerated down the street.

“Why?” 52-year-old Natalya Dubchek sobbed in front of her ruined bungalow on Yelizabet Haradske Lane. She had barely escaped as her two rooms burned down to their walls, after a drone exploded a minibus parked near her doorstep. Her daughter, Kataryna, was trying to patch a hole in one wall with a battery powered electric drill and a sheet of metal. “Why do the Russians hit children and babushkas [grandmas]?” Dubchek demanded.

My own question is broader: Why is President Donald Trump mulling bombing Iran, even as he retreats from defending Ukraine against Russian aggression?

Yes, Trump has paused for two weeks his threat to bomb the deep underground Fordow enrichment plant with U.S. bunker buster bombs to help Israel destroy Iran’s nuclear program. But why provide defensive help to Israel while denying it to Ukraine?

I believe the president has U.S. security priorities backward. A nuclear armed Russia whose president openly detests the West poses a vastly greater and more urgent threat to the U.S. homeland than do the ayatollahs. Especially when Putin is allied with China, North Korea — and Iran.

So, the question remains: Why?

Before the Israel-Iran war began, Trump was already backpedaling from any U.S. support to Ukraine, breaking one deadline after another that he’d set for Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire.

His most recent Ukraine deadline gave Putin two weeks to agree to the ceasefire or face increased U.S. sanctions. It expired on June 12, the day before Israel first struck Iranian targets, but Trump has ignored its passing.

Makes you wonder how firm is Trump’s two week deadline to Tehran.

Every time Trump bows to Putin, the Russian leader makes increases air attacks on Ukrainian cities. While Iran hit one Israeli hospital, Russia targets medical facilities in every Ukrainian city - even the country’s largest children’s cancer center in Kyiv.

Yet Trump left a recent G7 meeting of key allies in Canada early, before a planned discussion of new sanctions on Russia. He also blew off a scheduled meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Not only does Trump let Putin run wild, but he is weakening Ukraine’s ability to defend iself.

Tehran has provided Putin with the technology to manufacture tens of thousands more Shaheds inside Russia. Despite Ukraine’s brilliance at technological innovation, Kyiv is still working on better methods of shooting down those Iranian drones.

Yet, late last month, according to the Wall Street Journal, the Pentagon canceled a shipment of 20,000 components for anti-drone rockets that had been earmarked for Ukraine.

It’s no surprise, then, that my cell phone, which is set to the Ukraine Air alert site - that warns citizens of every city and town when to “proceed to the shelter” -keeps buzzing. And my phone is only set to receive alerts for threats to Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv, not the rest of Ukraine.

No matter how many times Putin fools him, Trump refuses to relinquish his ridiculous belief that he can make peace (and do business) deals with the ex-KGB colonel.

After speaking with Putin recently, Trump actually proposed that the Kremlin tsar mediate between Jerusalem and Tehran!

Never mind that Putin benefits from having the Israel-Iran war continue since it distracts attention from his war on Ukraine. The war also holds the promise of driving oil prices up, thus helping Russia’s flagging war economy.

So how to explain the president’s incoherent approach to Iran and Ukraine?

My theory is simple. Trump knows too little and understands even less about Putin, Israel, Iran and Ukraine. And he won’t listen to anyone who knows more than him.

The president believed he could arm twist Iran to give up its nuclear enrichment program. But as has happened every time Trump tries to effect “brilliant” peace negotiations — whether with Ukraine and Russia, Israel and Gaza, or North Korea — he was failing.

So Trump bowed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s insistence on using force, believing it would push Tehran to the table. When Israel’s initial strikes were hugely successful, Trump was tempted to join in and take credit for eliminating Iran’s drive toward nuclear breakout capacity.

Yet it has quickly become apparent that such a strike could suck the White House into Netanyahu’s efforts to conduct for “regime change” in Tehran. Neither Netanyahu nor Trump has any plan for the day after a U.S. strike on the Fordow complex or the day after that.

If the wars in Iraq and Libya taught America anything, it is that such wars must be avoided unless the threat is immediate and urgent. Regime change must be effected internally, not by blundering outsiders.

Israel has the right to preempt an Iranian move toward nuclear breakout by a country whose leaders constantly threaten its existence, irrespective of Netanyahu’s war crimes in Gaza and the West Bank. But the military responsibility for so lies with Israel’s, not with the United States.

As for helping Israel defensively, fine, but the contrast with his brush-off of Ukraine is mind bending. The threat to U.S. security interests from the Russian invader is far more immediate. Kremlin officials have used nuclear bluster to intimidate three U.S. presidents, including Trump. And Putin has broken the foundation of postwar European peace by invading and threatening to destroy a sovereign neighbor.

If Russia can annex chunks of Ukraine with impunity, why not try and take back part of the Aleutian Islands? Moreover, Moscow is now trying to militarily dominate Artic waters, seas around Europe, and space It is allied with China, North Korea, and Iran in hostility to the West.

Ukraine, a brave country without nuclear arms, has held off a Russian military power four times its size for more than three years — without any U.S. pilots flying U.S. planes or dropping U.S. bombs.

If Washington had, from the beginning, given Kyiv the defensive support it has given Israel — helping Ukrainians close their skies to Russian missiles and drones — Russia would have been forced to end its war by now. If Trump had not chickened out of additional sanctions on Putin and had continued military aid to Kyiv, he might have forced the Russian dictator to negotiate.

It is bitter for Ukrainians to watch in bewilderment as Trump undermines their battle against a common enemy whom the president persistently mistakes for a friend. By so doing, Trump is putting America last.

It is impossible for those same Ukrainians to comprehend how Trump can be considering direct involvement in a Mideast war with an enemy that doesn’t directly threaten the United States.

Their message, which I heard from cafés to drone factories to military testing grounds is this: We can defang Russia with our technological skills and battlefield smarts if you help us close our skies — and give us access to critical defensive weapons that Europe doesn’t produce.

I frequently heard Ukrainians call the U.S. president “TACO Trump,” an acronym for “Trump always chickens out.” Ukrainians were referring, of course, to the president’s refusals to live up to his threats to sanction Russia. Some said they also expected him to chicken out of his “two week” deadline to Tehran.

Unlike with Ukraine, this would be for the best.