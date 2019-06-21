View this post on Instagram

I have good news and bad news! The good news was I had a good day. Happy Juneteenth Day. The bad news is I sustained a hair line fracture on my toe during the time I was campaigning for Register of Wills. I was wondering why my foot continued to ache so surgical boot for 4-6 weeks. So when they ask you how I won the Democratic nomination for ROW tell them I worked very hard!😉 #votetraceygordon4registerofwills #november5 #atthetable