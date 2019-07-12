“Nations are more intertwined than they ever have been,” Biden rightly said. The threats from climate change, nuclear proliferation, cyber warfare, and mass migration require the U.S. to lead the world’s democracies on these issues, which would then increase the pressure on autocracies to behave better. Yet, “Donald Trump’s brand of America First has too often led to America alone, making it much harder to mobilize others,” said Biden. That has been true on every issue cited above.