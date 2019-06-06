You could argue that Jerry Nadler is no Sam Ervin, wishy-washy New York Times editor Dean Baquet is no Ben Bradlee, and Watergate hero judge Jack Sirica had been replaced by some whack job from the Federalist Society — but the problem goes way beyond that. Leaders like Pelosi and Nadler are very good at winning a game that’s not being played here, and their so plastic Wiffle Bat has already been shattered in two. Trump’s reckless disregard for the rule of law is screaming out for an immediate impeachment inquiry, an accelerated legal fight to get information out, and messaging to the American people that this is our worst constitutional crisis since the Civil War. That should have started weeks ago. Testimony from John Dean is just more throat clearing.