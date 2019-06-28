Biden — who won his first Senate election just days after Harris’ 8th birthday and is now 76 — seemed to confirm what viewers were already feeling after the first 60 minutes, that he is tired when so many of the other Democrats are fresh. Given an opportunity to defend a lifelong evolution on thorny racial issues, the former veep seemed to instead defend a version of “states rights” that would have been more at home in Ronald Reagan’s Mississippi-launched 1980 race than in 2019. It set the stage for Biden’s bizarre statement later in the debate that the first thing he’d do as president is “defeat Donald Trump” — seemingly ratifying the fear that he has no real plan for governing.