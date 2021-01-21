And when that time finally arrives, we will wax nostalgic about this moment. We’ll smile and recall where we were and what we were doing when we witnessed Harris’ swearing-in on a chilly day more than 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment granting women the vote and 56 years after the Voting Rights Act was passed. Yes, it took America way too long to get a female this far, but it’s finally happened.