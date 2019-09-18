As WHYY pointed out, McBride was the third New Jersey official who used anti-Semitic speech in a month: Paterson Councilman Michael Jackson used the same “Jew us down” slur at a public meeting. And Jeffrey Dye, who worked in N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration and leads Passaic’s NAACP chapter, was fired by the administration after his anti-Semitic Facebook posts surfaced. That doesn’t even count Vaughn and Trenton Councilman George Muschal, who also jumped to McBride’s defense, saying to the New Jersey Globe, “It’s nothing vicious. The expression has been said millions of times.” In that same interview, Muschal both repeated the slur and asked the reporter if his name was a Jewish one.