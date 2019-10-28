But the thing is, it won’t. We have seen that even though women demand equal treatment, many will fall back on sexist defense mechanisms dismissing any allegations that come by way of a man as anti-woman, and hand-waving them away. If revealing private and sensitive material about a man is fair game when trying to assess guilt or innocence, or unethical behavior, doing the same thing with a woman should not be reduced to “misogyny.” We cannot require that the playing field be leveled when women want it to be, but that special hills be left intact for those women who want to be treated with a respect for their private lives that we have lately denied to men.