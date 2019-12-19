The Inquirer is built in a way that leaves us beholden to no corporate shareholders or Wall Street hedge funds. We are owned by the nonprofit Lenfest Institute for Journalism and organized as a for-profit public benefit corporation. This novel structure assures our independence and defines our mission: to serve the public with essential news and information, to represent the public’s interest in the affairs of government and institutions, and to provide a platform for public conversation on the issues that affect the region and the world. But this does not insulate us from the financial hardships affecting the news industry.