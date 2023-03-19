Letters to the Editor | March 19, 2023

For the greater good

Thank you for your interesting March 15 article, “Whale deaths fuel rising battle over wind energy.” Those who financially benefit from wind energy have an interest in asserting that efforts to install wind turbines at sea are not linked to recent whale deaths. But those with a financial interest in Shore tourism, whale watching, selling fossil fuels, and denigrating the so-called “woke” concern about global warming all have their own motives to oppose development of wind energy. The web of life is extremely complex. On this planet, there is indeed “no free lunch.” Action and inaction have consequences, and trade-offs must be made. Wind energy opponents need to do their homework and rely on science to back up their claims. Issues must include whether whales will adapt to ocean wind turbines even if they might now be temporarily harmed. If the planet and oceans continue to warm, the whales will be gone.

Kenneth Elwell, Moorestown

Unfair perks

In regard to Matthew Cohen’s op-ed about parking in South Philly, he clearly lives in a nicer area of South Philly, where the Philadelphia Parking Authority does not patrol incessantly, if at all. If you didn’t live in a nice part of South Philly, you would know the violation is more than $50. The parking authority focuses on the less hoity-toity areas of South Philly, and it is quick to provide a violation ticket for the smallest of infractions (for example, “blocking the sidewalk,” a violation issued for a vehicle that is parked on the street, but seemingly blocking a curb ramp, even if the bumper is three inches from a ramp). I’ve had to get a tape measure out and a yardstick to provide proof of angles and distance to combat a fee I cannot afford. These are the areas where residents have less money, are below the poverty line, and are already struggling to make ends meet. These areas are overcrowded, and parking is a true nightmare (finding parking in Newbold is much different than finding parking in Pennsport). These are also the areas that feel, and often are, less safe to walk four blocks through after dark, which means feeling unsafe each and every evening getting home from work as I stress about finding a legal parking spot at 9 p.m.

So these are the types of neighborhoods the parking authority consistently patrols, throughout the day and night. You will often see two or three parking enforcement officers in a two-block radius. I now live in a “nice” area of South Philly, for over a year, and I have not once seen the parking authority. And yes, people park on the sidewalks. People also fully block the ramp. People park in no-parking school days areas. People park in two-hour spots for days. Fire hydrants don’t seem to be important. I haven’t seen a single parking enforcement officer since June 2021. Every day and every evening after work, I see violations but no tickets (the benefit of living in a monochromatic, undiversified area of the city?).

Privileged people soaking up parking privileges. Can you even imagine if the parking authority came to Pennsport and started fining residents for blocking the ramp or a fire hydrant?

Nicole Ferra, Philadelphia

Dangers are increasing

In recent weeks, there has been much news and commentary on Ukraine in The Inquirer. This is a horrible and brutal war, and Russia is clearly the aggressor, advancing to seize about 15% of Ukraine’s sovereign territory in the past year. This is not just a “border dispute,” as GOP primary candidate-to-be Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida would have us believe. Nor could another candidate, former President Donald Trump, end it through a little quiet diplomacy with Vladimir Putin.

These candidates are either ill-informed, posturing for far-right primary votes, or both. But there are other very real risks at play. As pointed out by columnist Trudy Rubin (March 12), there are nuclear risks here. But we cannot afford to escalate the war.

Is helping Ukraine a moral position? I believe it is, and Pope Francis — among other faith leaders — has said we must find ways to end the aggression.

Why not let the pope, and other possible international figures, help meditate to bring an end to the aggression?

Ed Aguilar, Pennsylvania director, Coalition for Peace Action, Philadelphia

