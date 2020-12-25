This has been “the most challenging year” most of us have experienced. I am an arts educator, when the theatres closed, I was devastated. What have I learned to cherish? A wonderful friend - we speak before 8 a.m. to talk about politics, COVID-19 and our plans for the day. I enjoy Wednesday nights listening to Shakespeare Hour Live! (Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC) for the most enlightening discussions on Shakespeare’s plays. I have learned so much. Many off-Broadway theatres in New York also have discussions and performances online. I have read books about the 1918 Pandemic because we knew nothing about it, and current books about how America came to be where we are now. I am putting together a book with articles and photos of our lives today; I want to leave this for my grandchildren and their children. What do I want to carry into the new year? I have a new profound appreciation for the freedom to choose where we go and being with other people (preferably in a theatre) and thank God we survived and never again take what we do for granted. — Barbara Faith Alperin, Narberth