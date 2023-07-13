Letters to the Editor | July 13, 2023

Climate care

I am writing in response to a recent expert opinion piece regarding how poor air quality should change the way doctors treat patients. As a resident physician, most patients I have encountered live with at least one chronic medical issue. The author shares plans to use his awareness of the effects of climate change to create risk-factor-specific recommendations for his future patients. While I share his fear of how climate change will impact patient health and agree that health-care providers should take an individualized approach to patient care, such recommendations — which place the onus on patients and families — can only go so far.

It is imperative to implore health-care providers to act on a larger scale. While not every provider has the interest in, or tool kit to, participate in legislative efforts combating climate change, broader-level patient advocacy can take many forms. Speak at local health fairs to raise awareness of how climate change affects wellness. Join organizations that work to improve environmental safety. Talk with institutional leadership about performing needs assessments and developing community outreach programs. Apply for grants to help make environmental modification resources more accessible to your patient population.

To stand idly aside while climate change further harms our vulnerable patients is irresponsible. As President John F. Kennedy said, “There are risks and costs to action. But they are far less than the long-range risks of comfortable inaction.”

Alissa Puzo, Philadelphia

Debt-free

Student loan debt is a major problem in our country. The U.S. Supreme Court denying loan forgiveness leaves many people in crisis. It is a good thing that the federal government will continue looking at proposals to reduce this debt burden and reform the higher education system. We must advocate for a comprehensive package of higher education reforms that will make college more accessible and affordable. In addition, we should support the Biden administration’s actions to reform our existing student loan repayment system by proposing a more generous, income-driven repayment plan and enhancing the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program. Higher education needs to be much more affordable, and student debt should be forgiven for all.

Alim Howell, Upper Darby

Artful investment

Peter Dobrin’s recent article, “What Philly’s arts and culture scene needs,” highlights the benefits Philadelphia would gain by adopting a comprehensive arts plan. Comprising both innovative and commonsense policies and strategies, such a plan would leverage the untapped potential of the city’s $3.6 billion creative industry and help fulfill its promise to enhance the lives of Philadelphians and visitors.

Support for an arts plan was made clear during the Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance’s mayoral forum and other convenings. Hundreds of artists, creative workers, arts patrons, and other members of the cultural community voiced strong support for a plan that includes the dedicated arts fund and branding strategy recommended in Dobrin’s article, as well as other impactful policies. The widespread support for such a plan is a powerful mandate for our next mayor.

The far-reaching benefits of a Philadelphia arts plan could be realized with visionary leadership from our next mayor and vigorous support by City Council. Investment in the implementation of the arts plan would be in the interest of area businesses, as the creative industry sits at the nexus of our tourism, hospitality, and other related industries. As stewards of our city’s civic interests, the philanthropic community should also support an arts plan and other public policies that will effectively extend the reach and impact of their funding.

All Philadelphians deserve the life-enriching experiences offered by our city’s cultural organizations. A comprehensive arts plan will enhance the cultural sector’s contribution to the well-being of our residents, the vibrancy of our neighborhoods, and the city’s economic vitality.

Patricia Wilson Aden, president and CEO, Greater Philadelphia Cultural Alliance

