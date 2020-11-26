When this city girl moved to rural northern New York 62 years ago as a bride, I decided to make my first Thanksgiving. There was no such thing as “store-bought” desserts, so I learned through trial and many errors to make my own. Now, even though I live in Philly, I still make all of the desserts and they are the high point of dinner. The kids and grandkids come from CA, CO, as well as right down the street. One year I decided to take the easy way out and instead of making all of the desserts, bought Costco’s apple pie, which is really good. I didn’t say a word about substituting their pie for mine. We’re all at the table eating the variety of happy endings when my CA daughter looked up and said, “Mom, I didn’t fly 3,000 miles for Costco’s apple pie.” I am thankful that my children care enough to stay home because I am medically compromised and hopeful that next year we can all be together for my favorite holiday. So this will be the first time in 62 years that I haven’t made Thanksgiving dinner as none of the kids want to put their grandpop or me at risk. We will all Zoom (yes, this octogenarian has learned how) and for the first time we will do curbside pick up from Ryan Christopher’s. But oh, how I will miss all the hugs! — Marian Levin, Merion Station