Unlike too many mass shootings that came before, the FBI announced a domestic terrorism investigation of the El Paso shooting, and the city’s mayor labeled the gunman a white supremacist. The term white nationalist has cropped up in way more headlines than one would think possible in 2019. Even the repugnant sideshow of Donald Trump’s “go back” tweets led to a worthwhile international conversation over whether the guy who lives in the White House is a racist — a word that only months ago the media danced around much more. Or, barring that, could he use racist words without being a racist himself? (Uh, no.)