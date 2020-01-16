In fact, it is this public generosity that is at the root of another Meghan criticism. Her unprecedented insistence on privacy is something that the British do not expect from their royals. Unlike Diana, Fergie, Kate, and pretty much every other royal mother, Meghan refused to be photographed coming out of the hospital with Baby Archie. It’s not like the Brits paid for the baby, but they did have an expectation of seeing him.