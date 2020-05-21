There is no better encapsulation of America’s impossible position as post-Cold War hegemon as the “this city needs a villain” monologue which closes the best of the modern Batman films. In order to maintain order and prevent his city from sinking into chaos, Bale will fight crime and be branded a villain for it; so, too, must our country serve as beacon of order and control for a dangerous world — only to be resented, hounded out and burned in effigy across the world. I’ll still take American superiority over China, Iran or Russia.