“Districts that are trying to procure laptops, some of them have been on back order, they’re delayed, they might not have them at the end of August or beginning of September,” said Hannah Barrick, assistant executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. “There are school districts across the country who are in the same situation, trying to think this through and making sure they have flexibility to provide their students the opportunity to be completely virtual or walk between in-person [instruction] and virtual.”