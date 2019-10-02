After his call, Carroll invited Dunphy to her home. They hugged in the kitchen and she told him about Bean. About her spunkiness, about her athleticism, about her laugh. About how when the doctors at CHOP informed Carroll and Stendardo of the diagnosis — diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) — they handed them a box of tissues and said, “We’re sorry.” And how the disease quickly stole Bean’s ability to walk, talk, and then breathe. When the end came, it felt almost like a terrible mercy.