One caller said that when he was a teenager, he saw an officer jump out of a police car and punch another black teen in the face before getting back in the car and driving away. Another caller said that when he and his brother were 10 and 9-years-old, respectively, police picked them up and took them to be identified by a white woman who’d had her purse snatched. When the woman said the boys weren’t the perpetrators, the officers took the boys to an area deep in Fishtown—then a poor white neighborhood—and left them there to find their way home during an era when doing so was dangerous.