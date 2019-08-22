When I heard that Ross had resigned over his handling of harassment complaints, I thought that it sounded out of character for the man who has helmed the Police Department with dignity since his old boss, Charles Ramsey, left office a few years ago. With just a few glitches, like his reaction to the infamous Rittenhouse Starbucks case (where he backed away from his previous defense of his officers in response to public scrutiny), Ross has been a staunch defender of the department and its officers. He has also been one of the few adults in the room when Kenney and District Attorney Larry Krasner have, in my opinion, unfairly impugned the reputation of the police. They are not all bigoted denizens of social media, nor are they all bullies with no cultural sensitivity for the communities they police.