And let’s not forget Mayor Kenney, who years ago threatened to bar Chik-Fil-A from doing business in the city because its owner opposed same-sex marriage, and now makes comments like “If Donald Trump ever has to go back where he came from, he’s going to have to go to hell.” He clearly knows that the vast majority of his citizens did not vote for the president. And then he goes and wins a second term without even campaigning, more of a coronation than an election. But what about the 15.45 percent of Philadelphians who voted for Trump? How can they feel supported by a mayor who so callously calls out the president they support?