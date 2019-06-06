It started with Officer Gary Skerski, who was shot while responding to an armed robbery on May 8, 2006. Officer Skerski’s death was followed by the murder of Officer Charles Cassidy who was shot in the head during a robbery on November 1, 2007; then Officer Stephen Liczbinski who was shot during a bank robbery on May 3, 2008; then Officer Isabel Nazario whose patrol car was hit by a stolen SUV on September 5, 2008; then Sgt. Patrick McDonald who was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on September 23, 2008; then Sgt. Timothy Simpson when his patrol car was hit by an intoxicated driver on November 17, 2008; and then Officer John Pawlowski who was shot while responding to a dispute on February 13, 2009.