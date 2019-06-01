A group that says it monitors public Facebook posts by current and former police officers, including hundreds in Philadelphia, has collected a database of comments on race, religion and violence in policing that it says could "undermine public trust and confidence in our police."
Responding to an article about the Plain View Project’s work in Buzzfeed, ACLU of Pennsylvania said the database reveals that “hundreds of officers in the Philadelphia Police Department have used Facebook as a platform for celebrating police violence and demeaning people in the communities where they work, especially people of color.”
MaryCatherine Roper, deputy legal director for the ACLU of Pennsylvania, said her organization counted 2,400 posts by 408 individual members of the Philadelphia police department, including 310 who are currently on the force.
On its website, the Plain View Project said the idea for the website started two years ago when a “team of attorneys in Philadelphia” learned that “numerous” police officers had made Facebook posts that “appeared to endorse violence and racism.” It obtained published rosters of police officers in 2017 and then began monitoring Facebook posts.
A spokesman for the police department could not immediately be reached for comment.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates throughout the day.