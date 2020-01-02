I was particularly affected by the video of the pontiff’s reaction, for personal reasons. In 1984, I lived in Rome. Every Wednesday, I would take the No. 64 bus to the Vatican from my apartment to attend the public papal audiences at St. Peter’s. Six years into his pontificate and three years after the assassination attempt, Pope John Paul II had become one of the most beloved and charismatic international figures. Having made friends with two nuns at the Vatican gift shop, I was often allowed to slip into the auditorium where the pope would briefly speak and then bless people.