It’s remarkable to compare Winner’s treatment with that of her contemporary, the 30-year-old Maria Butina. While Winner was blowing the whistle on Putin’s interference in our domestic politics, Butina was trying to create it, fostering ties between pro-Putin oligarchs and their agenda with National Rifle Association and others on the political right. But Butina was offered a deal — plead guilty as an unregistered foreign agent and get just 18 months, or less than a third of Winner’s sentence. And political pressure may cut that sentence even shorter, meaning that Butina might be sharing caviar with her millionaire backers in Moscow while Winner still sits in her orange jumpsuit.