I first wrote about Connor and his one-in-a-million diagnosis last month. A genetic disease is essentially erasing his brain’s function and will eventually shut down his body, too. The only way to possibly stop it is with an expensive clinical trial that his mother and father are trying to raise $1 million to finance. Hundreds of Inquirer readers responded with more than $25,000 donated through fightforconnor.com. A fraction, yes, but a towering affirmation of our capacity for humanity.