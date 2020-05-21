The tangled U.S.-Saudi relationship combines all of the worst of this. If the pompous and lethally corrupt Saudi monarchs reigned on a rocky desert isle, America would not give them the time of day, but their endless supply of oil has made them the pusherman for our fatal addiction, and then we’ve also tossed the greed of our military-industrial complex onto the mix. Last week, the New York Times published a withering expose on how the massive defense contractor Raytheon Corp. has continued to make billions of dollars on its Yemeni-killing bombs — a money machine that benefits from a former Raytheon lobbyist, Mark Esper, serving as Defense Secretary (so much for “draining the swamp,” huh?) and from the defense giant hiring Pennsylvania’s own David Urban, a Trumpist who frequently defends the president on cable TV, as its new lobbyist. We don’t know how much more fired IG Linick had uncovered.