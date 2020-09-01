Before the first 8:45 a.m. Zoom call began, one of two school-issued tablets had already lost most of its audio capability. The first grader had trouble hearing his teacher. We had to set him up on two different machines — one for listening, one for doing assignments. By dinnertime, I was in a school parking lot, swapping the busted tablet for a new one. The handoff was between me and the employee in charge of technology for my school district. I was grateful.