Defending his ruling, Judge Stickman wrote “In an emergency, even a vigilant public may let down its guard over its constitutional liberties only to find that liberties, once relinquished, are hard to recoup.” We agree that individual liberties are important, but public safety is, too. And as medical providers who are putting our own lives at risk to care for Pennsylvanians with COVID-19, we have to balance both, a balancing act that is supported by the Constitution.