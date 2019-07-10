Teachers, caregivers and clergy may have tried but they failed. That’s why the youngsters on that video allowed themselves to become part of that thieving mob running around South Street on the Fourth of July causing mayhem. That’s why they followed their friends into that drug store and grabbed whatever they could. Members of this group are believed to be some of the same ones viciously assaulting random passersby that night. The video of the attacks are deeply disturbing. I’ve watched repeatedly and can’t figure out why the teens were doing it or why the victims were selected.