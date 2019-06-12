Adding words is always louder, splashier, more controversial. Whenever Merriam-Webster publishes its lists of new words or definitions, hardened prescriptivists get all in a lather about the lexicon changing too quickly. True story: In 2007 I attended a copy-editing workshop, and many people in the room couldn’t accept “to google” as a verb. (I was also the only person who found this fact hilarious.) The Oxford English Dictionary and Merriam-Webster both added it in 2006; “too soon!” the copy desks cried.