Putin has the upper hand in meeting with Trump on Ukraine

Once again, a willfully blind President Donald Trump looks likely to fall into a trap by meeting with Vladimir Putin.

No matter how many times Putin insults the president and ignores his calls for a total ceasefire in Ukraine, Trump returns for more humiliation. He refuses to recognize what the whole world sees: that Putin has no interest in peace.

After a few weeks of bluster about his “disappointment” with Putin, and a half-hearted, unconvincing approach to imposing secondary oil sanctions on Moscow, Trump appears ready to once again reward the Russian leader. The two will come together “in the coming days,” per reports.

Never mind that Putin has made clear over and over that he believes Ukraine has no right to exist, recently repeating his mantra that “all of Ukraine is ours.” Never mind that the Kremlin tsar is terrorizing Ukrainian civilians with missiles and Shahed drones. Never mind that this Russian war criminal has told Trump’s hopelessly naive emissary, Steve Witkoff, that he won’t accept less than full Ukrainian capitulation.

Once again, Trump appears ready — no, eager — to play into Putin’s hands.

Just holding the meeting will be a diplomatic victory for Putin, who wants to emerge from isolation by the West for his brutal invasion of a neighbor. Such a meeting would halt what seemed to be mounting momentum in Europe, the U.S. Senate, and even the White House for penalizing Putin over his continuation of the war.

By excluding European allies from a summit, Trump furthers the Kremlin goal of splitting any united NATO position on future help to Ukraine. Putin will be looking for ways to delay U.S. implementation of secondary sanctions on Russian oil exports or banks, or seizure of frozen Russian assets.

The White House has clumsily proposed sanctions on India for massive purchases of cheap Russian oil but has not yet imposed them on Russia’s biggest customer, China. This sledgehammer approach is unlikely to work, so Trump will probably be happy if Putin gives him an excuse to back off.

Putin will also play for time to continue his brutal air assault on Ukraine. If past is prologue, the Russian leader will tantalize Trump with offers of fantasy business deals, while fooling him with alleged concessions that would actually help Russia’s fight.

One such proposal is a partial ceasefire limited to the air war. This may sound good given Russia’s missile and drone assault on Ukrainian hospitals, apartment buildings, and other civilian sites across the country. But it is a poison pill for Ukraine.

Kyiv’s main strength lies in the air, as its drones slow down Russia’s creeping ground advances achieved by sacrificing large amounts of troops. Ukrainian drones now also target critical military infrastructure inside Russia and keep Russian ships out of the Black Sea along the Ukrainian coast.

Freeze the air war and you give Moscow carte blanche to advance by land and sea, which would be a disaster for Ukrainians. There is no way Kyiv could accept such a terrible proposal, even if it tantalized the ill-informed Trump.

If the president were serious about seeking peace, he would drop the idea of a premature summit. Even Secretary of State Marco Rubio (who understands Putin but has been too sycophantic to oppose Trump publicly) has said summits should be reserved as closers on an accord. In other words, not used to beg.

Trump would also stop treating the Europeans as adversaries with his blunderbuss tariffs. He would join with Europe in coordinating secondary sanctions on the Kremlin. (And he would be working behind the scenes to discourage purchases of cheap Russian energy by India, which is nominally an ally, instead of publicly berating Delhi.)

Moreover, the White House would be coordinating closely with Europe in helping Kyiv massively bolster weapons production inside Ukraine, which they could do cheaply and quickly — including drones and drone interceptors. The Europeans, unlike the Trump administration, grasp the danger of Putin’s imperial dreams of territorial expansion, not only in Europe but in areas that directly threaten the United States, such as the Arctic. They also understand geopolitics, which Trump doesn’t.

Trump should accept Zelensky’s offer to produce huge numbers of Ukrainian drones for America in exchange for vital U.S. weapons systems. This is not only vital to counter Russian technological advances on the battlefield but can help provide the United States with drone technology it lacks and needs for future warfare.

Of course, all of the above would require Trump to emerge from his bubble, in which he still believes he can bend dictators and autocrats to his will by force of his personality. His repeated failures with Russia and China — and with Israel on Gaza — don’t seem to have daunted him, so it may be to Pollyanna-ish to expect better this time.

In which case, the best hope is that the summit proposal by Russia falls through, for whatever reasons, denying the president the opportunity to shoot himself in the foot and Ukraine in the back.