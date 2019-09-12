Possibly the most revealing — and the scariest — use of a 3-letter word in American history. And, yet, less than three years into Trump’s golf-addled presidency, it’s also par for the course. A government that was swept into office amid chants of “Lock. Her. Up!” for Trump’s electoral opponent hasn’t been able to get Hillary Clinton behind bars (yet). But Team Trump’s approach to any marginalized “Other” has been to show zero compassion for their plight, yet position Dear Leader as “a man of action” getting “these people” off our streets, so Trump’s base of white, able-bodied, and home-owning supporters won’t have to look at or think about them anymore.