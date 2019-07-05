Moreover, the administration’s fantasy film at the Singapore summit promoting a vision of North Korea as a future economic powerhouse in Asia doesn’t fit reality either, as U.S. intelligence agencies could also tell the president if he listened. If Kim opened up his closed regime, and his citizens can compare the wealth of neighboring South Korea with their impoverished country, they would probably rise up against him. He can’t afford the risk, and will probably prefer limited foreign investment in industrial zones he can carefully control.