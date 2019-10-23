Some are frustrated that people are reacting strongly about the use of the word. They point to Jerry Nadler, who 25 years ago used it to describe the Clinton impeachment. Where, they ask, was the outrage for that? I agree that Nadler and the liberals are hypocritical in screaming about Trump’s use of the word now if, as I suspect, they had no problem using it to describe a white victim — their white victim — back then. But yesterday’s Democratic hypocrisy does not excuse Trump today. Conservatives who chafed at being called “deplorable” by Hillary Clinton can’t seriously dismiss the president’s use of lynching as a big nothing-burger.