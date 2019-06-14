Think about it: On the one hand, the 93-year-old monarch, smiling sweetly next to a scowling Trump in an ill-fitting tux at a state dinner at Buckingham Palace. On the other, a Russian leader who is holding U.S. businessman Michael Calvey hostage on trumped-up charges, whose security forces jail journalists on planted evidence, who is still abetting war crimes in Syria, who is partnering with China to challenge America, etc. etc.