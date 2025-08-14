Trump’s Alaska summit with Putin may be the anteroom to a wider war

Europeans understand the aggressive mindset of Vladimir Putin in a way President Donald Trump does not. After all, many of their nations experienced brutal Soviet occupation during the Cold War.

So one can only hope the Wednesday call between Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders — all of whom were excluded from the ill-prepared Trump’s Alaska summit on Friday with Putin — made an impact. And that Trump will not be bamboozled by Putin’s flattery and lies into supporting Russian demands that Zelensky give up more Ukrainian land in exchange for a temporary ceasefire.

European leaders believe this summit, if handled badly, could have historic consequences extending far beyond Ukraine, and boost the chances of a much wider war in the near future on several fronts. Not just Europe, but the United States, China and its Indo-Pacific allies.

To explain fully, I turned to Lithuania’s Minister of National Defense, Dovile Sakaliene, one of a handful of brilliant young female leaders from the Baltics. She was in Pennsylvania visiting the Pennsylvania National Guard, which takes part in a partnership program with Lithuania that involves collaboration on cyber defense, development of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones) and anti-UAV systems.

The partnership also involves exchanges and joint exercises, for which Vilnius has just built new barracks for visiting guard forces.

Sakaliene was blunt. This is a “high stakes” summit, she said, “not only for Ukraine, Europe and the United States, but for the world. The White House wants peace but conceding to Russia has never brought peace. Concessions to Putin would be a full guarantor of war.”

Explaining further: “Putin does not want peace. Centuries of experience with Russia have taught us that Russia follows a path of annihilation of its neighbors instead of resolving its own problems.

“We see how occupied territories are treated. When the Soviets occupied my country, 20% of families were either imprisoned, murdered or sent to Siberia.”

I would add here that any more U.S. talk of legally conceding the Russian occupation of Crimea or Eastern Ukraine to Putin, or handing him land he doesn’t yet control, ignores the brutal way Moscow has treated Ukrainians in territories it has already seized.

I have talked extensively with escapees from occupied southern and eastern Ukraine, as they poured forth their experiences with the ban on public use of the Ukrainian language, the imprisonment of teachers and priests, the torture of dissidents, and the murder of thousands of civilians. The Russian goal appears to be to drive out Ukrainians and repopulate the areas with Russians.

So when Trump talks about Russian-occupied Ukrainian land on the Azov or Black Seas as “valuable sea property,” Europeans know that occupation is not about real estate but about the repression of the occupied people. An estimated 8,000, mostly Russian speakers, were killed in the first year of the siege of the southern Ukrainian port of Mariupol, which Russia bombed into the ground.

Sakaliene explained why Russia, which has been testing the West for decades, “will remain a long-term military threat to NATO.”

“Russia has the capabilities and willingness to wage war against us. The only thing that is missing is the momentum. That is why Russia’s war against Ukraine is a critical moment in history,” she said.

Putin has built up Russia’s military spending to the point where the whole Russian economy is based on war. “Moscow’s defense spending for 2024 has been increased by 25%,” Sakaliene noted, which constitutes 32% of the total federal budget, the highest since the Cold War.

“Russia is constantly testing our deterrence and resilience through increasingly bold and destabilizing activities,” she added, citing large scale exercises on European borders, GPS jamming, sabotage of crucial underwater cables in the Baltic Sea and cyberattacks. (Not to mention assassination attempts.)

It’s important to note that Putin constantly talks about reconstituting the Russian empire, which would include seizing or exerting control over several NATO countries. This has forced the alliance to approve defense plans for its entire eastern flank, based on the assumption that every inch of NATO territory will be defended against Russian attack, assuming (nervously) that the United States would support this effort.

The at-risk territory includes a strip of land running along Lithuania’s border with Poland, known as the Suwalki corridor, which, if seized, would entirely cut the Baltic States off from the rest of NATO. Many analysts believe that corridor might be the first new land grab Putin would attempt if Ukraine fell, to prove that NATO was toothless.

If there were no substantial response, he would have many other European targets to seize next.

“The outcome of Russian aggression in Ukraine — and the U.S. position regarding Putin — will either have a deterrent affect or a motivational effect on whether Putin moves against NATO,” the minister expressed.

But it’s what she said next that should be a wake-up call to all Americans, whether or not the U.S. president grasps the threat.

“Europe and the Indo-Pacific are connected in a negative way if China and the U.S. reach a standoff (mostly likely over Taiwan).” What would most likely happen, she believes, as NATO Secretary Mark Rutte has also argued, is that China would ask its junior partner, Russia, to start trouble in Europe. Not only Taiwan, but Australia, Singapore, South Korea and Japan also worry that such a multi-multi-front conflict could break out.

“The more fronts that are open, the more toxic the combination of hybrid and conventional warfare mixed by [China’s] Xi Jinping and Putin, the more challenging it will be for us,” Sakaliene said — especially since Europe’s new defense structures will take several years to build up.

Inevitably, no matter its isolationist bent or not, the United States would get dragged in.

“The outcome between Putin and Ukraine will be one of the most critical factors that will determine whether this confrontation comes sooner or later,” the minister warned.

By Friday night, we will have one flashing signal of which direction Putin is likely to take.