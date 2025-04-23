Trump’s ongoing kowtow to Putin ensures failure of ‘peace’ talks on war in Ukraine

Can we please stop pretending President Donald Trump wants a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia?

The president of the world’s most powerful nation is permitting Vladimir Putin to play him for a fool, as the whole world (most notably China) watches in amazement. Contrary to his constant braggadocio, Trump is seeking peace through weakness, not through strength.

No matter how often Putin demeans him — like bluntly refusing Trump’s plan for a 30-day total ceasefire — the president refuses to pressure Moscow. Instead, he keeps making concessions to Putin while getting nothing in return, all while putting the squeeze on Ukraine to capitulate to the Kremlin’s demands.

Moreover, the president has made clear to Putin that he is eager to wipe the Ukraine issue off his agenda as quickly as possible so he can lift sanctions on Russia and do “big business” with Moscow. (Trump Tower in Moscow, maybe?) Last week, Trump threatened to “take a pass” on diplomacy if no progress was made “quickly.” On Friday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would shift to other priorities if a deal wasn’t “doable in the next few weeks.”

Such language signifies American weakness, giving Putin a pass just when the evidence is mounting that concerted U.S. pressure on Russia could force the Kremlin leader to bow.

The evidence was laid out in early April during testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee by Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, whose responsibilities give him exceptional knowledge of the ground situation in Ukraine. Cavoli described a Russian economy that was suffering from high interest rates, high inflation, and dependence on war production to the exclusion of everything else.

Russian casualties are extraordinarily high, and Russia’s capacity to pay high bonuses to recruits, the wounded, and families of the dead is under severe strain. Meantime, Ukrainians have solidified their defenses, and “appear to have solved some of their manpower problems that were so acute last summer.” (In fact, well-informed Ukrainian sources tell me anecdotally that recruitment has surged as a result of rising anger at Trump’s pro-Putin positions and disrespect for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.)

As retired Army Lt. Gen. Mark Hertling, another close observer of Ukraine, writes in the Bulwark, “Cavoli’s testimony punctured the false narrative being spread by President Trump and members of his national security team — that Russia is winning, Ukraine is doomed and future U.S. support would be wasted.”

Indeed, the reverse is true right now. Trump has halted any new Ukraine aid, and a willing Europe is nowhere near able to fill the gap. But now is the moment when more U.S. aid could help force Putin to reconsider his assessment that Trump will give him a free pass to continue the war.

According to a study this month by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), one of the closest U.S. think tank observers of the Ukrainian battleground, America “can use the enormous challenges Russia will face in 2025 as leverage to secure critical concessions in ongoing negotiations to end the war by continuing and even expanding military support to Ukraine.”

Putin is “prioritizing breaking Western and particularly U.S. support to Ukraine in 2025,” said the ISW. This would permit the Russian dictator to survive the enormous economic and manpower problems he now confronts. Otherwise, he will be forced to make hard choices by 2026.

If the White House uses this critical moment to squeeze Russia — say, by putting secondary sanctions on illegal delivery of Russian oil to third countries, something Trump has threatened but never adopted — “the United States can achieve a strong negotiating position” and “can likely coerce Russia into making the concessions on its demands necessary to secure a peace acceptable to the United States, Ukraine, and Europe.” This tough approach would also require continued military aid.

Instead, Trump and his aides are doing the exact opposite. Trump’s extraordinarily naive peace negotiator, fellow real estate mogul Steve Witkoff, has clearly become enamored of Putin in his visits to Moscow (he has never visited Kyiv to meet with Zelensky).

He clearly knows little to nothing about Ukraine’s history — even since Russia’s first invasion in 2014 — and repeats Kremlin talking points nearly verbatim. For example, Putin has apparently convinced him that Russian-speaking Ukrainians want to be part of Russia, and so voted in referendums Moscow forced on occupied Ukrainian regions.

Witkoff appears ignorant of the fact that most Ukrainians spoke Russian before 2014 because of Russia’s control of education prior to Ukrainian independence in 1991. But that doesn’t mean they want to be ruled by the Kremlin, which held the referendums at gunpoint, and jails and tortures any residents of occupied territories who speak Ukrainian. Moreover, every region occupied by Russia voted for independence from Moscow in 1991.

But never mind. According to Reuters, Witkoff has apparently told Trump the fastest way to achieve a ceasefire would be to give Russia “ownership” of the occupied regions. The U.S. wants Ukraine to cede Crimea to Russia and agree to never join NATO as a prepayment for a temporary ceasefire, which does not in any way constitute a peace deal. Zelensky has rightly rejected this outrageous demand that was negotiated behind Ukraine’s back — and without requiring any concession from Moscow.

As a result, Rubio has canceled participation in the next round of peace talks in London this week. This U.S. snub is not diplomacy. It is openly brandishing a Kremlin club against Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump has refused pleas from Ukraine, and the Europeans, to reinforce any European support with guarantees of U.S. backup if Putin breaks a future ceasefire. This is a basic requirement for peace, since Putin has broken every agreement Russia has signed with Ukraine.

Without such backup, no ceasefire or deal would be worth the paper it was printed on, and Russia’s war on Ukraine will continue. Trump’s failure on Ukraine will haunt him in efforts at diplomacy or warfare for the rest of his term.

Yet, the president cavalierly insists no further U.S. aid for Ukraine is needed because he trusts Putin. That is a sign of naivete so grotesque it will brand him worldwide as “Putin’s patsy.”

Peace through strength or war through weakness. We will have an answer soon.