Erdogan wants to establish a “so-called” safe zone inside Syria, 20 miles deep all along the Turkish border, which contains most of the Kurdish population. The Turkish leader will likely try to drive the Kurds from their heartland, as he did when Turkey invaded the Syrian Kurdish border town of Afrin in 2018. He will then replace the Kurds with Sunni Arab Syrian refugees, many of them Islamists. Hundreds of thousands of Kurds will be forced to flee into Iraq, becoming refugees.