Let’s face it: Trump 2.0 is a painfully realistic self-portrait of America today

The second Trump presidency is a painfully realistic self-portrait of America. In just over 100 days, this fledgling administration has filled the political canvas with vengeance and hatred, incompetence and greed. It has shown us that at our worst, we are a study in contradictions.

Trump avoided the draft during the Vietnam War by getting a medical deferment for bone spurs. Yet, he has succeeded in banning others from serving in the military because of their gender identity.

Trump managed to avoid prison or probation despite his 34 felony convictions, but is seemingly obsessed with tossing others into foreign prisons without so much as a court hearing.

Trump took an oath of office that included a promise to uphold the Constitution, but when he was asked in an NBC News interview if he was obligated to honor the Fifth Amendment‘s mandate for due process, the president of the United States said, “I don’t know.”

None of this should surprise anyone. We already knew who Donald Trump was. I’m just not sure if America knew that Trump is a reflection of us all.

He is the apathy of millions of Americans who stayed home and refused to vote.

He is the misogyny of men from across the racial spectrum who’d die before supporting a woman.

He is the racism of white Christian nationalists who hide their hatred in Scripture.

He is the distracted voter of color who argues Kamala Harris isn’t Black.

Donald Trump is the representation of all of us. But because each group embodies a different aspect of the American portrait, we must all fight this battle from a different angle. More importantly, we must take a good, long look at ourselves.

I wrote in my last column that white people put Trump in office, and white people will have to get him out. Therefore, I will not be joining my white progressive brethren in street protests against the policies of this administration.

Some of my readers understood and respected my stance. Many more responded with angry missives telling me Black people are being targeted by Trump. That this is our fight, too. That it’s not enough to stay home and watch as the country burns down around us.

There were those who called me stupid for not recognizing the gravity of the moment. Others questioned my mental acuity for not adopting their protest strategy. Some called me racist for refusing to join white progressives in the streets.

I read each critique and quickly realized many of them were driven by a sort of paternalism that seeks to tell Black people what’s best for them. It dismisses the notion of Black self-determination and replaces it with the white man’s burden. It presumes that if Black people aren’t doing what white people believe to be necessary, we must be doing nothing.

That’s not the case. Many in the Black community are guarding their mental health. Others in our community are fighting with the one thing we have in abundance — money. Black spending power reached $1.6 trillion in 2022, and if we are to survive an administration that’s focused on immigration crackdowns and anti-DEI policies, we must use that money wisely.

For some, that means withholding our dollars from businesses like Target, which saw a decline in foot traffic for 10 straight weeks after canceling its diversity, equity, and inclusion programs. Boycotts, however, are not enough. I believe Black consumers must decide where we’re going to spend our dollars.

To that end, I’ve been leading an initiative called Building the Black Agenda with WURD Radio (where I host a radio show) and other community leaders.

The goal is to unite the Black community around a cohesive economic strategy. That means spending strategically with community-based businesses that support diversity and respect Black consumers.

By spending with those businesses on specific days and times, the effect of the action can be quantified. The movement can be magnified. Those businesses, and the communities they serve, can grow.

So, no, I won’t be joining my white friends at protests, because that’s not what my people need right now. However, if the goal really is to bring Americans together for change, I challenge white progressives to come and spend some money with us.